Rock Elm Pub
Rock Elm Pub is located inside Optimal Performance Golf in Maple Grove. Grab a bite & drink while you hit the tees!
10401 93rd Ave
Location
Maple Grove MN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
