Go
Banner pic

Rocker Oysterfeller's

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

14415 Highway One

Valley Ford, CA 94972

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Rocker Burger$16.95
½ LB Stemple Creek Grassfed Beef, Baconaisse, Milk Bread Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.95
Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.
Landmark Chardonnay GL$14.00
Chopped Texas Brisket Sandwich$18.95
14 hour Texas Style Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onion, Sliced Pickles, Hand Cut Fries
Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos$15.95
Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Free Range Rocky Hens, Fried Herbs
Organic Spring Harvest Salad$14.95
Mixed Baby Lettuces, Sausalito Springs Watercress, Blanched Asparagus, Sugar Snap Peas, Carrot, French Breakfast Radish, Chèvre, Sunflower Kernels, Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette
Scrimshaw Pilsner 16 oz Draught$7.99
Manila Clam Chowder$14.95
Burnt End Brisket Beans$7.95
Slow simmered Pinto Beans built on a base of Onion, Garlic, Jalapeno and the trimmings from our 14 hour Smoked Brisket.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

14415 Highway One, Valley Ford CA 94972

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

No reviews yet

Sonoma County's best authentic slow-smoked Southern barbecue! Serving Award-Winning Slow-Smoked Barbeque & 5-Star Sides in the North Bay, East Bay, Sonoma, Napa & Mendocino Counties since 1996.

Sonoma Burger

No reviews yet

Sonoma Burger is a classic hamburger, hot dog & shake restaurant by acclaimed Bay Area chef Bob Simontacchi.
Sonoma Burger features Smash Burgers & Hot Dogs with locally sourced Sonoma Mountain Beef, House Baked Buns, Fresh Sonoma Produce, & house made condiments.
Sonoma Burger also features Strauss soft serve, milk shakes & floats!
Enjoy a classic burger shop vibe for dine in, or take the food to go!

Mombo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HopMonk Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Rocker Oysterfeller's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston