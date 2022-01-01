Rocket Bar
Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.
714 7th Street Northwest
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
