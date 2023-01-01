Go
Banner picView gallery

Rocket Slice - 3918 West Touhy Avenue

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3918 West Touhy Avenue

Lincolnwood, IL 60712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

3918 West Touhy Avenue, Lincolnwood IL 60712

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Lincolnwood
orange starNo Reviews
4504 W. TOUHY AVE. LINCOLNWOOD, IL 60712
View restaurantnext
Nuovo Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
3750 W Devon Ave Lincolnwood, IL 60712
View restaurantnext
Psistaria Greek Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
4711 W Touhy Ave Lincolnwood, IL 60712
View restaurantnext
TBK Grill - Skokie
orange starNo Reviews
7565 N Lincoln Ave Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
Candy Squared
orange starNo Reviews
3364 W Devon Ave Lincolnwood, IL 60712
View restaurantnext
Rayan Mediterranean Grill - 6002 W Dempster Morton Grove, IL 60053
orange starNo Reviews
6002 W Dempster Morton Grove, IL 60053
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lincolnwood

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Evanston

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rocket Slice - 3918 West Touhy Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston