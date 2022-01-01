Go
Rocket Taco

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos and More!

TACOS

602 19th Ave. E. • $$

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of filling with melted Mexican cheese served with a side of lime crema, pico and smoky beans.
Atomic Burrito$11.00
Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Guacamole & Chips$6.00
Fresh avocado mixed with shallot, cilantro and lime. Served with tortilla chips.
Deluxe Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
Queso Fundido$6.00
Melted Mexican cheese topped with chorizo and potato, served with tortilla chips.
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
Deluxe Fish Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.
Kids Burrito$6.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

602 19th Ave. E.

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

