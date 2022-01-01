Go
Rocketbird is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, and the need for speed keep our taste buds joyfully circling the globe and delivering the finest fried chicken sandwiches on the planet to your doorstep.

1030 Illinois Street

Popular Items

Cali Bird$14.95
Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, Rocketbird Bacon-Tomato Jam, basil aioli, little gem lettuces on an artisanal potato bun.
Loaded Sidewinders$6.95
Twisty fries with tasty Rocketbird malty seasoning, Rocketbird Queso, crumbled bacon, and jalapenos.
Island Bird$13.95
Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, tangy pineapple relish, gojuchang aioli, little gem lettuces, on an artisanal potato bun.
BYO Rocketbird$12.95
Start with a Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, then select toppings and build your own Rocketbird. (Price varies – starting at $11.50.) Shown here with Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, crispy bacon, sliced cheddar cheese, avocado, mayo on an artisanal potato bun for $16.50.
Sidewinder Fries (DF/VE)$3.95
Dairy-free, vegan. Twisty fries with tasty Rocketbird malty seasoning.
Classic Fries (VE)$3.95
Vegan. Classic fries with sea salt.
Rocket Reaper$14.95
Spicy! Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, pickled red onions, jalapenos, pickles, spicy reaper pepper aioli, Rocketbird Hot Sauce on an artisanal potato bun.
Pimento Mac & Cheese (V)$4.95
Vegetarian. Shells in our addictive creamy Cheddar sauce speckled with tangy pimento bits.
Rocketbird Chicken Strips$11.95
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with your choice of one complimentary sauce. Comes with three strips.
Rocket Fries (VE)$3.95
Vegan. Classic fries with tasty Rocketbird malty seasoning.
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Moshi Moshi

Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years.
Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.

Piccino Restaurant

We are forever in pursuit of perfecting simplicity , we are Ital-Med inspired, Bay Area grown. We welcome everyone into our home Piccino.

Moto Mio Pizzeria

Moto Mio Pizzeria is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, the need for speed, and love of all things square keep our taste buds joyfully racing down the straightaways, and delivering the finest Detroit-style pizza this side of the Great Lakes to your doorstep.

Just For You Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

