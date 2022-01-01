Rockfish
Rockfish Sushi Bar
285 Nicoll Street
Popular Items
Location
285 Nicoll Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
J. Timothy's Taverne
High volume casual themed restaurant specializing in nationally recognized chicken wings, local craft beer, private events and high volume take out housed in a large historic Taverne dating to 1789.
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
Great food. Exceptional Service. Community Involvement
Square Peg Pizza Berlin
Come in and enjoy!