Rockfish

Rockfish Sushi Bar

285 Nicoll Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Faroe Island Salmon Cut Roll$8.00
sake hosomaki with toasted sesame
Faroe Island Salmon Sushi$7.75
sake nigiri with toasted sesame
Rockfish Omakase Premium$58.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2 pieces), Faroe Island Salmon Sushi (2 pieces), New Zealand Sea Bream (2 pieces), Japanese Yellowtail (2 pieces), Special Nigiri (2 pieces). Spicy Toro Cut Roll (4 pieces), Salmon Cut Roll (4 pieces).
Tuna Cut Roll$8.00
maguro hosomaki
Eel Cut Roll$9.00
unagi uramaki with kabayaki + toasted sesame
Organic Edamame$3.50
Japanese Yellowtail Cut Roll$9.00
hamachi hosomaki with scallion
Rockfish Omakase$46.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Faroe Island Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Toro Cut Roll (4 pieces), Salmon Cut Roll (4 pieces).
Cucumber Cut Roll$6.00
cucumber hosomaki with toasted sesame
Japanese Egg Sushi$2.50
tamago nigiri
Location

285 Nicoll Street

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
