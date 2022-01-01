Go
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:30 PM

No reviews yet

4740 State Highway 121 #400

Lewisville, TX 75056

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Three-Cheese Spinach Dip$8.75
A creamy blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, white American, parmesan, and romano cheeses. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
Fish Market Tilapia$13.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Red Beans and Rice$2.75
From scratch red beans and rice.
Crab Stuffed Fish$18.00
Blackened tilapia stuffed with a lump crab cake and smothered in our homemade Pontchartrain sauce. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans.
Maryland Crab Cakes$14.25
Three seared crab cakes prepared fresh with lump crab and served with our homemade remoulade.
Flash Fried Calamari$10.75
Thinly sliced wild calamari and okra halves, hand-battered and flash-fried. Served with choice of our homemade marinara or sweet Thai chili sauce.
Large House Margarita - Frozen$8.00
Our house margarita, served frozen
Small Traditional Salad$3.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
Homemade Bread Pudding$6.50
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm

Location

4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville TX 75056

