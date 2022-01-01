Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Rockfish Seafood Grill

Rockfish Seafood Grill

Rockfish Seafood Grill located in Richardson, Texas is a casual restaurant focused around great quality seafood at affordable prices.

7639 Campbell Rd. #800

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid Popcorn Shrimp$6.00
Ten baby crispy fried shrimp served with choice of side item and side of ranch dressing.
Deep Fried Bread Pudding$7.00
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Fish Market Trout$15.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Cajun Pasta$14.50
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage sautéed with onions and peppers in our from scratch Cajun cream sauce with penne pasta & garlic bread.
Bourbon Street Trio$19.00
A trio of classic Louisiana favorites! Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp ‘n Grits, and blackened U.S. farmed catfish topped with homemade Pontchartrain sauce on red beans & rice.
Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp$12.75
One dozen large shrimp tossed in your seasoning of choice and served with corn on the cob and red potato.
Fish Market Salmon$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
Crab Stuffed Fish$18.00
Blackened tilapia stuffed with a lump crab cake and smothered in our homemade Pontchartrain sauce. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans.
Shrimp 'N Grits$14.75
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
See full menu

Location

7639 Campbell Rd. #800

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angel Chicken Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Fat Straws 4

No reviews yet

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston