Rockfish Seafood Grill
Rockfish Seafood Grill located in Richardson, Texas is a casual restaurant focused around great quality seafood at affordable prices.
7639 Campbell Rd. #800
Popular Items
Location
7639 Campbell Rd. #800
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Angel Chicken Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and Enjoy!
Fat Straws 4
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.