Rockford American restaurants you'll love

Screw City Tavern image

 

Screw City Tavern

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford

No reviews yet
TAVERN MAC$11.00
Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick
THE GRINDER$13.00
A Rockford Classic! Fire smoked ham, swiss cheese, American cheese, island grand sauce, brioche roll
TAVERN BURGER$11.00
A classic topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche roll
Lydia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lydia's Cafe

1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
State$11.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
P & C Hash$11.00
Pulled pork and chorizo with sauteed onion and red bell pepper and chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 eggs, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortillas
Rockford$10.25
Sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, mushrooms and cheddar chesee
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image

 

RBI's Restaurant and Bar

3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Veggie Wrap$9.39
Giant Pretzel$3.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
District Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

District Bar & Grill

205 W State, Rockford

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

Fresco at the Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
