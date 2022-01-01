Rockford American restaurants you'll love
Screw City Tavern
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford
Popular items
TAVERN MAC
$11.00
Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick
THE GRINDER
$13.00
A Rockford Classic! Fire smoked ham, swiss cheese, American cheese, island grand sauce, brioche roll
TAVERN BURGER
$11.00
A classic topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche roll
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lydia's Cafe
1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford
Popular items
State
$11.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
P & C Hash
$11.00
Pulled pork and chorizo with sauteed onion and red bell pepper and chihuahua cheese. Served with 2 eggs, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortillas
Rockford
$10.25
Sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, mushrooms and cheddar chesee
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford
Popular items
Veggie Wrap
$9.39
Giant Pretzel
$3.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.99