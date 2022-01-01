Rockford bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Rockford
More about Screw City Tavern
Screw City Tavern
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford
|Popular items
|TAVERN MAC
|$11.00
Pimento beer cheese sauce, corkscrew pasta, chopped bacon, crispy breadcrumbs, garlic breadstick
|THE GRINDER
|$13.00
A Rockford Classic! Fire smoked ham, swiss cheese, American cheese, island grand sauce, brioche roll
|TAVERN BURGER
|$11.00
A classic topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche roll
More about Lucha Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|Popular items
|LUCHA WINGS
|$15.99
After a long time away our Lucha Wings are back. We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce with Two Brothers Prairie Path so they are still Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. For a little more spice go with the Habanero Mango. Wings are served with a side of celery and carrots along with our house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$14.49
Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)
|THE NEW CHEESESTEAK CHIMI
|$15.99
We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
More about Woodfire Rockford
PIZZA
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
|Popular items
|Tuscan Fries
|$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
|BBQ Chicken
|$17.50
BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce
|Sausage
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage