Rockford Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Rockford

Woodfire Rockford image

PIZZA

Woodfire Rockford

408 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Fries$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
BBQ Chicken$17.50
BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce
Sausage$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage
More about Woodfire Rockford
Franchesco's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Franchesco's

7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
More about Franchesco's
Lino's image

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Salad
Our famous homemade Special Salad. Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Hard-boiled egg, homemade Italian sausage, and homemade Italian dressing. Choose your serving size.
Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer$14.15
6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.
Shrimp De Jonghe Dinner$21.15
12 whole peeled shrimp covered in Lino’s special breading, garlic, butter, and lemon. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
More about Lino's

