Rockford Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Rockford
More about Woodfire Rockford
PIZZA
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
|Popular items
|Tuscan Fries
|$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
|BBQ Chicken
|$17.50
BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce
|Sausage
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage
More about Lino's
PIZZA
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
|Popular items
|Special Salad
Our famous homemade Special Salad. Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Hard-boiled egg, homemade Italian sausage, and homemade Italian dressing. Choose your serving size.
|Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer
|$14.15
6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.
|Shrimp De Jonghe Dinner
|$21.15
12 whole peeled shrimp covered in Lino’s special breading, garlic, butter, and lemon. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.