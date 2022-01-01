Rockford Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rockford

Olivo Taco image

TACOS

Olivo Taco

330 College Ave, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fiesta Corn-Meat Bowl$7.00
Steak Taco$2.50
Pollo Verde$2.00
More about Olivo Taco
Lucha Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LUCHA WINGS$15.99
After a long time away our Lucha Wings are back. We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce with Two Brothers Prairie Path so they are still Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. For a little more spice go with the Habanero Mango. Wings are served with a side of celery and carrots along with our house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$14.49
Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)
THE NEW CHEESESTEAK CHIMI$15.99
We knew it might be a risk to change one of our most popular items, but after testing it we were confident that you’d be happy with the new recipe. What we did was take our Cheesesteak Chimi and make it more like, well we made it more like a Cheesesteak! We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
More about Lucha Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$2.50
Topped with pico de gallo
Tamale$3.39
Homemade Tamale with your choice of filling.
Rice$2.79
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockford

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Steak Tacos

Crab Rangoon

Cookies

Burritos

Rangoon

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston