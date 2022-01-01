Rockford Mexican restaurants you'll love

After a long time away our Lucha Wings are back. We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce with Two Brothers Prairie Path so they are still Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. For a little more spice go with the Habanero Mango. Wings are served with a side of celery and carrots along with our house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)

