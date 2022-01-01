Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rockford pizza restaurants you'll love

Rockford restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Rockford

Woodfire Rockford image

PIZZA

Woodfire Rockford

408 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Havarti Stuffed Coccoli$12.00
Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper
White$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, olive oil
Tuscan Fries$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
More about Woodfire Rockford
RBI's Restaurant and Bar image

 

RBI's Restaurant and Bar

3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.39
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
Giant Pretzel$3.99
More about RBI's Restaurant and Bar
Lino's image

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Lasagna/Choice of Pasta
Half lasagna and half pasta of your choice. Served with homemade bread.
Special Salad
We are currently out of hard-boiled eggs for our special salad. We apologize for any inconvenience.
More about Lino's
Murphy's Pub and Grill image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Pub and Grill

510 S Perryville, Rockford

Avg 3.9 (738 reviews)
More about Murphy's Pub and Grill

