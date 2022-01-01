Rockford pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Rockford
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
|Havarti Stuffed Coccoli
|$12.00
Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper
|White
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, olive oil
|Tuscan Fries
|$7.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.39
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.99
|Giant Pretzel
|$3.99
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
Popular items
|Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
|Lasagna/Choice of Pasta
Half lasagna and half pasta of your choice. Served with homemade bread.
|Special Salad
We are currently out of hard-boiled eggs for our special salad. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Murphy's Pub and Grill
510 S Perryville, Rockford