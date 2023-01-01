Avocado toast in Rockford
Lucha Cantina - Rockford
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.49
The Italian restaurants have bruschetta, well here at Lucha we top our toasted crustinis with fresh guacamole, grilled peaches, butterflied shrimp and hot honey. Get yourself some!
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
4431 East State Street, Rockford
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
Toasted Country Grain Bread, Smashed
Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Egg Cooked
Your Way, Sprouts