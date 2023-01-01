Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve avocado toast

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina - Rockford

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$12.49
The Italian restaurants have bruschetta, well here at Lucha we top our toasted crustinis with fresh guacamole, grilled peaches, butterflied shrimp and hot honey. Get yourself some!
More about Lucha Cantina - Rockford
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street

4431 East State Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.99
Toasted Country Grain Bread, Smashed
Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Egg Cooked
Your Way, Sprouts
More about Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
Mary's Market Perryville Cafe - 2636 McFarland Road

2636 McFarland Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.99
Toasted Country Grain Bread, Smashed
Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Egg Cooked
Your Way, Sprouts
More about Mary's Market Perryville Cafe - 2636 McFarland Road

