Barbacoas in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve barbacoas

Cantina Taco Rockford

117 South Main Street, Rockford

Barbacoa$4.00
Shredded Beef with our own house spices
El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa$11.99
Burrito Barbacoa$10.99
Torta Barbacoa$8.99
