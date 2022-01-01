Cake in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve cake
More about Lucha Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|FOUR LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$12.99
This cake is a chocolate lovers dream. Portioned for sharing unless you're having a bad day, then it's portioned just for you!
|S'MORES LAVA CAKE
|$9.29
This graham cracker cake is filled with a smoked chocolate ganache and then topped with a fluffy marshmallow topping. Toasted like real S’mores and served with miniature churros.
|COLOSSAL CARROT CAKE
|$12.99
This is one giant piece of cake. Other cakes have cake envy.
More about Lydia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lydia's Cafe
1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford
|Blue cake
|$6.50
|Cake
|$5.75
|Small CAKE
|$4.25
More about Alchemy
Alchemy
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford
|Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
|$7.00