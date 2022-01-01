Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FOUR LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.99
This cake is a chocolate lovers dream. Portioned for sharing unless you're having a bad day, then it's portioned just for you!
S'MORES LAVA CAKE$9.29
This graham cracker cake is filled with a smoked chocolate ganache and then topped with a fluffy marshmallow topping. Toasted like real S’mores and served with miniature churros.
COLOSSAL CARROT CAKE$12.99
This is one giant piece of cake. Other cakes have cake envy.
More about Lucha Cantina
Lydia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lydia's Cafe

1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue cake$6.50
Cake$5.75
Small CAKE$4.25
More about Lydia's Cafe
Da catch Harrison image

 

Da catch Harrison

2627 sandhutton ave., Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake$3.29
More about Da catch Harrison
Alchemy image

 

Alchemy

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake$7.00
More about Alchemy

Map

