Chai lattes in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve chai lattes

Rockford Roasting Company image

 

Rockford Roasting Company

206 N Main St, Rockford

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
Spiced black tea concentrate + choice of milk (12oz).
More about Rockford Roasting Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockford

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Rangoon

Cookies

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Crab Rangoon

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston