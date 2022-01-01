Cheese fries in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve cheese fries

Midtown Gyro House image

 

Midtown Gyro House

226 7th St, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$2.99
More about Midtown Gyro House

