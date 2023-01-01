Cheese pizza in Rockford

Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.

Disclaimer- If ordering "Double Sausage" or more than 5 toppings allow for extra prep/cook time (~5-10mins)

