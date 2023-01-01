Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve cheese pizza

RBI's Restaurant and Bar image

 

RBI's Restaurant and Bar

3870 N Perryville Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
6’ Bacon, Egg & Cheese Pizza$7.50
More about RBI's Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cheese Pizza 14"$15.25
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Disclaimer- If ordering "Double Sausage" or more than 5 toppings allow for extra prep/cook time (~5-10mins)
Medium Cheese Pizza 12"$13.25
**Disclaimer- If ordering "Gluten Free Curst", "Double Sausage" or more than 4 toppings allow for extra prep/cook time (~5-10mins)**
Small Cheese Pizza 8" Personal$8.75
More about Lino's

