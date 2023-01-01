Chicken parmesan in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Lino's
PIZZA
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.30
Strips of breaded chicken breasts baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Homemade sandwich bread, served with choice of side
|GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.95
Two GRILLED chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.89
Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.