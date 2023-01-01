Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$10.30
Strips of breaded chicken breasts baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Homemade sandwich bread, served with choice of side
GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana$14.95
Two GRILLED chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Parmigiana$12.89
Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
More about Lino's
Alchemy image

 

Alchemy - 1902 Reid Farm Road

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Parmesan$11.95
More about Alchemy - 1902 Reid Farm Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockford

Garden Salad

Flautas

Chili

Ravioli

Cheese Fries

Bruschetta

Fish Tacos

Omelettes

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Belvidere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston