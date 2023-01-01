Chocolate cake in Rockford
Lucha Cantina - Rockford
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|FOUR LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$12.99
This cake is a chocolate lovers dream. Portioned for sharing unless you're having a bad day, then it's portioned just for you!
|CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
|$8.99
Smoked chocolate ganache in a chocolate graham cracker cake with toasted marshmallow on top. Can it get any better? Yes it can. Served with fresh churros.
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
4431 East State Street, Rockford
|White Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$0.00
Any messages like "Happy Birthday _____" etc. please type in the message box. We do customizing past these options which you can order through our Catering Dept. 815-316-9912