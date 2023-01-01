French toast in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve french toast
More about Lydia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lydia's Cafe
1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford
|2 FRENCH TOAST
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$7.50
Served with powered sugar and Nutella anglaise
|2 Pieces FRENCH TOAST
|$4.50
Served with powered sugar and Nutella anglaise
More about Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
4431 East State Street, Rockford
|Challah French Toast
|$5.99
~Vegetarian~ House-Made Mary’s Market Challah Loaf Dipped in Egg Batter,
Dusted with Powdered Sugar