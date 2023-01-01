Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve garlic bread

Franchesco's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Franchesco's

7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.75
8" loaf baked with garlic butter sauce
More about Franchesco's
Item pic

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.14
Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.46
More about Lino's

