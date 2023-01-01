Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Franchesco's

7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$10.50
House made specialty with ground beef, mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce
More about Franchesco's
PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Family Size Lasagna$57.39
12x10 half pan serves 9-12. Three cheese lasagna, choice of cooked or uncooked (we will provide instructions). Served with homemade bread, homemade sauce, and parmigiana cheese.
Lasagna$0.00
Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.
More about Lino's

