Omelettes in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
Mary's Market State St. - 4431 East State Street
4431 East State Street, Rockford
|Southwestern Omelette
|$9.99
~GF~ Ham, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar
Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Fresh Cilantro
|Farmers Market Omelette
|$8.99
~GF~ Grilled Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato,
and Choice of Cheddar or Swiss Cheese
|Country Fresh Omelette
|$9.89
~GF~ Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mushrooms,
Basil Pesto, and Smoked Gouda Cheese
More about Mary's Market Perryville Cafe - 2636 McFarland Road
Mary's Market Perryville Cafe - 2636 McFarland Road
2636 McFarland Road, Rockford
|Country Fresh Omelette
|$9.89
~GF~ Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mushrooms,
Basil Pesto, and Smoked Gouda Cheese
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$8.99
~GF~
Includes 3 Toppings
Additional toppings: $.89