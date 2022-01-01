Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TUESDAY BIRRIA QUESADILLA$12.99
It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a flour tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.
More about Lucha Cantina
Cantina Taco Rockford

117 South Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$4.50
Add Meat for an extra charge!
QUESADILLA (NO MEAT)$10.49
QUESADILLA (w/Meat)$10.49
More about Cantina Taco Rockford
El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla with Meat$5.59
Quesadilla$4.59
Large Quesadilla$11.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

