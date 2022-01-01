Quesadillas in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Lucha Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|TUESDAY BIRRIA QUESADILLA
|$12.99
It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a flour tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.
More about Cantina Taco Rockford
Cantina Taco Rockford
117 South Main Street, Rockford
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.50
Add Meat for an extra charge!
|QUESADILLA (NO MEAT)
|$10.49
|QUESADILLA (w/Meat)
|$10.49