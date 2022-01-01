Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve salmon

Screw City Tavern image

 

Screw City Tavern

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SALMON GRAIN BOWL$16.00
More about Screw City Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$17.49
So much goodness here it’s hard to
describe. grape tomatoes, candied
walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and
balsamic reduction all tossed with
fresh spinach and topped with a
blackened salmon filet.
More about Lucha Cantina
Item pic

 

Da catch Harrison

2627 sandhutton ave., Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Whiting (Jack Salmon)$9.99
More about Da catch Harrison
Item pic

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad Entree$16.95
Grilled Salmon, Artichokes, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, homemade Italian dressing.
Salmon$16.31
Fresh water filet, grilled and lightly topped with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
More about Lino's
Alchemy image

 

Alchemy

1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Entree$26.00
More about Alchemy

Map

Map

