Salmon in Rockford

Screw City Tavern
4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3, Rockford
|GRILLED SALMON GRAIN BOWL
|$16.00
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
|$17.49
So much goodness here it’s hard to
describe. grape tomatoes, candied
walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and
balsamic reduction all tossed with
fresh spinach and topped with a
blackened salmon filet.
Da catch Harrison
2627 sandhutton ave., Rockford
|Small Whiting (Jack Salmon)
|$9.99
PIZZA
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
|Salmon Salad Entree
|$16.95
Grilled Salmon, Artichokes, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, homemade Italian dressing.
|Salmon
|$16.31
Fresh water filet, grilled and lightly topped with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Alchemy
1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford
|Salmon Entree
|$26.00