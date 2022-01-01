Shrimp tacos in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Baker Street Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Baker Street Burgers
1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
chipotle shrimp | corn | pico de gallo | avocado | pickled onion | lime aioli | corn tortilla
More about Lucha Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.49
Spicy shrimp sauteed with fresh cut pineapple & cabbage then topped
with chihuahua cheese, chopped cilantro, chipotle aioli and freshly sliced jalapeno.