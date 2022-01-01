Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Baker Street Burgers

1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
chipotle shrimp | corn | pico de gallo | avocado | pickled onion | lime aioli | corn tortilla
More about Baker Street Burgers
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS$15.49
Spicy shrimp sauteed with fresh cut pineapple & cabbage then topped
with chihuahua cheese, chopped cilantro, chipotle aioli and freshly sliced jalapeno.
More about Lucha Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Shrimp$3.99
Taco Fajita Shrimp$3.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

