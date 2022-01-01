Spaghetti in Rockford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Woodfire Rockford image

PIZZA

Woodfire Rockford

408 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.6 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti With Meatballs$18.00
Sunday gravy, Woodfire meatballs, Grana Padano, basil
More about Woodfire Rockford
Item pic

PIZZA

Lino's

5611 E State St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Family Size Spaghetti$25.42
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.
Spaghetti All' Aglio E Olio$12.43
Spaghetti noodles sautéed in garlic and olive oil and topped with fresh parsley. Served with homemade bread.
Spaghetti$10.11
Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with homemade bread.
More about Lino's

