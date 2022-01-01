Spaghetti in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve spaghetti
Woodfire Rockford
408 E State St, Rockford
|Spaghetti With Meatballs
|$18.00
Sunday gravy, Woodfire meatballs, Grana Padano, basil
Lino's
5611 E State St, Rockford
|Family Size Spaghetti
|$25.42
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.
|Spaghetti All' Aglio E Olio
|$12.43
Spaghetti noodles sautéed in garlic and olive oil and topped with fresh parsley. Served with homemade bread.
|Spaghetti
|$10.11
Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with homemade bread.