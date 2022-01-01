Tacos in Rockford

Rockford restaurants that serve tacos

Olivo Taco image

TACOS

Olivo Taco

330 College Ave, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$2.50
More about Olivo Taco
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucha Cantina

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford

Avg 4 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNITAS TACOS$14.49
The star of this show is our slow roasted carnitas. add to that freshly diced onion, olive blend, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and just a little queso.
BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS$14.99
This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$14.49
Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)
More about Lucha Cantina
Lydia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lydia's Cafe

1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
B Tacos$10.50
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and potato
More about Lydia's Cafe
Midtown Gyro House image

 

Midtown Gyro House

226 7th St, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$2.49
More about Midtown Gyro House
Restaurant banner

 

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

2430 Auburn Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Chicken$2.50
Taco Carnitas$2.50
Topped with pico de gallo
Taco Steak$2.50
More about El Burrito Loco - Rockford

