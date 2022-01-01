Tacos in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve tacos
Lucha Cantina
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$14.49
The star of this show is our slow roasted carnitas. add to that freshly diced onion, olive blend, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and just a little queso.
|BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS
|$14.99
This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$14.49
Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)
Lydia's Cafe
1710 Rural St. #3, Rockford
|B Tacos
|$10.50
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and potato