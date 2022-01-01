Rockford restaurants you'll love

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rockford

Rockford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Rockford restaurants

Bostwick Lake Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders GF$15.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich$14.00
sautéed shaved ribeye,
jalapeño peppers, crispy onions,
house queso, toasted ciabatta
bread
Butternut Squash Soup GF | V$5.00
toasted pecans
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
Third Nature Brewing Co. image

 

Third Nature Brewing Co.

7733 Childsdale St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3N Cubano$14.00
Smoked pull pork, ham, carolina gold bbq, swiss cheese, and house pickles on a brioche bun and served with kettle chips.
3N Classic Burger$15.00
1/2 pound angus patty, smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, sundried tomatoes, arugula, smokey mayo on toasted brioche, served with kettle chips
Burrito Bowl$13.00
Steamed brown rice topped with pulled pork, messaged kale, elote, avocado, rio sauce, cotija cheese, and a lime.
More about Third Nature Brewing Co.
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro image

 

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal$9.00
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD$9.00
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
TURKEY MELT$10.00
Apple smoked bacon, salad dressing, tomato, and aged swiss cheese in our seasoned house flat bread
More about Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
Bostwick Bakery image

FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Bakery

8570 BELDING RD, Rockford

Avg 3.6 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie Dozen$18.00
Cake Donut Dozen$15.00
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$3.89
More about Bostwick Bakery
The Corner Bar image

 

The Corner Bar

31 North Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Basket$7.99
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Chili CHEESE dog$2.99
Our World Famous chili dog, but with cheese as well!
Turkey Pretzel Club$11.99
Our #1 seller! Michigan raised smoked turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese served on a warm pretzel roll with our house-made honey Dijon sauce.
More about The Corner Bar
Halfway Diner image

 

Halfway Diner

10792 14 Mile Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Halfway Diner
Art Van Sports Complex image

 

Art Van Sports Complex

3300 10 Mile Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Art Van Sports Complex
Restaurant banner

 

Arena Pizza Bostwick Lake

8841 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arena Pizza Bostwick Lake
Restaurant banner

 

Arena Pizza Rockford

509 East Division Street Northeast, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arena Pizza Rockford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockford

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston