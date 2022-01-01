Rockford restaurants you'll love
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
Bostwick Lake Inn
8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders GF
|$15.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
|Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.00
sautéed shaved ribeye,
jalapeño peppers, crispy onions,
house queso, toasted ciabatta
bread
|Butternut Squash Soup GF | V
|$5.00
toasted pecans
More about Third Nature Brewing Co.
Third Nature Brewing Co.
7733 Childsdale St, Rockford
|Popular items
|3N Cubano
|$14.00
Smoked pull pork, ham, carolina gold bbq, swiss cheese, and house pickles on a brioche bun and served with kettle chips.
|3N Classic Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound angus patty, smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, sundried tomatoes, arugula, smokey mayo on toasted brioche, served with kettle chips
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Steamed brown rice topped with pulled pork, messaged kale, elote, avocado, rio sauce, cotija cheese, and a lime.
More about Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD
|Popular items
|CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal
|$9.00
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil
|MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD
|$9.00
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
|TURKEY MELT
|$10.00
Apple smoked bacon, salad dressing, tomato, and aged swiss cheese in our seasoned house flat bread
More about Bostwick Bakery
Bostwick Bakery
8570 BELDING RD, Rockford
|Popular items
|Cookie Dozen
|$18.00
|Cake Donut Dozen
|$15.00
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.89
More about The Corner Bar
The Corner Bar
31 North Main Street, Rockford
|Popular items
|Chili Basket
|$7.99
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
|Chili CHEESE dog
|$2.99
Our World Famous chili dog, but with cheese as well!
|Turkey Pretzel Club
|$11.99
Our #1 seller! Michigan raised smoked turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese served on a warm pretzel roll with our house-made honey Dijon sauce.
More about Arena Pizza Bostwick Lake
Arena Pizza Bostwick Lake
8841 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford
More about Arena Pizza Rockford
Arena Pizza Rockford
509 East Division Street Northeast, Rockford