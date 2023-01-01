Bruschetta in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bostwick Lake Inn
8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford
|Grilled Artichoke Bruschetta V
|$14.00
toasted artisan bread, feta cheese, pine nuts, mint pesto
More about Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
GRILL • STEAKS
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD
|CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Large
|$28.00
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.
|CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Medium
|$22.00
With pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.
|CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal
|$10.00
With pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.