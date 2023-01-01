Bruschetta in Rockford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Grilled Artichoke Bruschetta V$14.00
toasted artisan bread, feta cheese, pine nuts, mint pesto
GRILL • STEAKS

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Large$28.00
with pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Medium$22.00
With pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA - Personal$10.00
With pesto, marinated chicken, tomato, red onion, Marinades cheese, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and basil.
