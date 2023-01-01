Burritos in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve burritos
More about Cinco De Mayo
Cinco De Mayo
123 Courtland St NE, Rockford
|Burrito Loco
|$18.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with of rice
More about The Corner Bar - Rockford
The Corner Bar - Rockford
31 North Main Street, Rockford
|Burrito dog Basket
|$9.99
Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
|Burrito dog
|$3.59
Corner Bar dog smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.