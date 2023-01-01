Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve burritos

Cinco De Mayo

123 Courtland St NE, Rockford

Burrito Loco$18.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with of rice
More about Cinco De Mayo
The Corner Bar - Rockford

31 North Main Street, Rockford

Burrito dog Basket$9.99
Two Corner Bar Dogs smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
Burrito dog$3.59
Corner Bar dog smothered with our house-made burrito sauce, onions, lettuce, tomato and freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
More about The Corner Bar - Rockford

