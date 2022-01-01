Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Rockford
/
Rockford
/
Cake
Rockford restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • STEAKS
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD
Avg 4.5
(509 reviews)
GRILL 111 CARROT CAKE
$6.00
More about Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Bostwick Bakery
8570 BELDING RD, Rockford
Avg 3.6
(39 reviews)
Cake Donut 1/2
$8.00
Cake Donut Dozen
$15.00
More about Bostwick Bakery
