Carne asada in Rockford

Rockford restaurants
Rockford restaurants that serve carne asada

Cinco De Mayo

123 Courtland St NE, Rockford

Carne Asada$19.99
Grilled steak, rice, beans, lettuce avocado, tomatoes, lime
More about Cinco De Mayo
F'n K Tacos - 110 Courtland Street

110 Courtland Street, Rockford

Taco - Carne Asada$4.75
Carne asada. Marinated, char-grilled, and finished on the flattop. Garnished with Monterey cheese, shredded cabbage, onions, cilantro & guac "crema" (house made and dairy free).
More about F'n K Tacos - 110 Courtland Street

