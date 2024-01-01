Chicken pizza in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Arena's Pizza
509 E Division St, Rockford
|16-INCH BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.99
|Dill Pickle Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Dill Pickle Chicken Pizza
Chicken,Bacon,Pickle,Mozz Cheese, Ranch
Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.
19 N. Main St., Rockford
|Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza
|$12.99
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs.
Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.