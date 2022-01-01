Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Rockford
/
Rockford
/
Coleslaw
Rockford restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Toasted Pickle Rockford
17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.00
Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
The Corner Bar - Rockford
31 North Main Street, Rockford
No reviews yet
12oz Coleslaw
$2.99
More about The Corner Bar - Rockford
