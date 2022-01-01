Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Rockford

Go
Rockford restaurants
Toast

Rockford restaurants that serve coleslaw

Banner pic

 

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
Banner pic

 

The Corner Bar - Rockford

31 North Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12oz Coleslaw$2.99
More about The Corner Bar - Rockford

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockford

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Curry

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Rockford to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (889 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston