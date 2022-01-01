Curry in Rockford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bostwick Lake Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 16 inch V$23.00
(To-Go Only)
roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese
Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 12 inch V$16.00
roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
Banner pic

 

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Bowl$11.95
Slow simmered coconut curry broth, seared cilantro lime rice, basil and local vegetables
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford

