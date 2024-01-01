Honey chicken in Rockford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Fresh chicken breast, seasoned and grilled with honey and warm curry spices and tossed in a house made creamy herbed dressing with juicy red grapes and mixed greens on a toasted brioche bun from Nantucket Bakery
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.

19 N. Main St., Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap*$13.99
Tomato Basil Wrap stuffed with Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in a Hot Honey BBQ Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Diced Tomato and Smoked Bacon. Served with Housemade Potato Chips.
More about Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.

