Honey chicken in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
The Toasted Pickle Rockford
17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford
|Honey Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Fresh chicken breast, seasoned and grilled with honey and warm curry spices and tossed in a house made creamy herbed dressing with juicy red grapes and mixed greens on a toasted brioche bun from Nantucket Bakery
More about Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.
Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.
19 N. Main St., Rockford
|Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap*
|$13.99
Tomato Basil Wrap stuffed with Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in a Hot Honey BBQ Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Diced Tomato and Smoked Bacon. Served with Housemade Potato Chips.