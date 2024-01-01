Italian salad in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Arena's Pizza
Arena's Pizza
509 E Division St, Rockford
|ITALIAN SALAD
|$9.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, rolled ham, hard salami, yellow pepper, sweet red onion, Roma tomatoes
More about Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.
Uccello's Ristorante Rockford - 19 N. Main St.
19 N. Main St., Rockford
|Italian Cobb Salad*
|$14.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.