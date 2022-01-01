Mac and cheese in Rockford

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF$6.00
served with choice of side
Chicken Tenders GF$15.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
House Burger*$12.00
usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Third Nature Brewing Co.

7733 Childsdale St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese Mac$7.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in 3N beer cheese. Add smoked chicken, pulled pork, or jackfruit for a couple bucks more, or add brisket for $4.
