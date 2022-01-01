Salmon in Rockford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bostwick Lake Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon* GF$27.00
pan-seared scottish salmon,
sautéed shallots, asparagus,
chopped garlic, red bell peppers,
saffron basmati fried rice,
olive tapenade, balsamic glaze,
chives (blackened upon request)
Salmon Sandwich$16.00
pan-seared scottish salmon,
avocado, red onions,
baby spinach, sliced tomato,
chipotle goat cheese spread,
toasted pretzel bun, served with sea salt kettle chips
More about Bostwick Lake Inn
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro image

GRILL • STEAKS

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SCOTTISH SALMON$26.00
Fresh salmon caught off the coast of Scotland, wood-grilled, with wood-grilled asparagus, pesto risotto, and grilled lemon.
More about Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

