Rock Hill Bakehouse
Delicious vegan food made from scratch … breakfasts, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups. Cinnamon rolls, biscotti, scones & cookies.
18 Curran Lane
Popular Items
Location
18 Curran Lane
Glens Falls NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!
Mint
Inspired plates, crafted potions
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
Downtown City Tavern
Craft beer, spiked shakes & American pub grub like pizza & wings in a relaxed, homey tavern