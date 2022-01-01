Go
Rock Hill Bakehouse

Delicious vegan food made from scratch … breakfasts, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups. Cinnamon rolls, biscotti, scones & cookies.

18 Curran Lane

Popular Items

Granny Smith$12.25
Green Apple, Mozzerella, Philly Seitan and Curried Mayo on Grilled Cinnamon Raisin Bread.
Buffalo Wings
Breaded Grilled Seitan “Wings” Dressed in Our Buffalo Sauce (mild), served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, and your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Little City Pizza*$13.25
Organic Mushrooms sauteed with Toasted Fennel, Garlic Olive Oil, Pesto, and Mozzarella.
The Bison Pizza*$13.50
Seasoned Baked Tofu, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, Boo Cheeze, and Mozzarella.
Curried Chikken Pizza*$13.50
Seasoned Baked Tofu, Red Onion, Scallions, Curried Mayo, Hummus, and Mozzarella.
Healthy As F##k*$10.95
Peppers, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Romaine, Hummus, Pesto, Balsamic, Carrot Bakon, and Pickles on Farm Bread.
Lasagna (GF)*$11.95
A hearty serving of House Red Sauce, Rikotta, Mozza, Sauteed Veggies, and Sawsage, layered between Organic Brown Rice Noodles. Comes with a Tiny Garden Salad.
ADD$2.50
The Bakehouse Berger*$12.95
House Made Berger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheeze and House Russian Dressing on our own Brioche Bun.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Location

18 Curran Lane

Glens Falls NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

