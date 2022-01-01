- /
Rockin' Baja Lobster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
258 Harbor Dr S • $$
Avg 4.1 (4080 reviews)
Popular Items
|Tequila Lime Shrimp
|$19.00
Rockin' House Specialty! Sautéed in butter, olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro, red pepper, lime juice, and tequila.
|Caesar Bowl For Two
|$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Shrimp Bucket
|$30.00
Seasoned Baja shrimp for the hearty appetite. Includes "all you can eat" ranchero beans, citrus lime rice, warm flour tortillas, fresh salsas, and our famous honey chili butter.
|Baja Surf and Turf Bucket
|$35.00
Baja shrimp, chicken, and carne asada. Includes "all you can eat" ranchero beans, citrus lime rice, warm flour tortillas, fresh salsas, and our famous honey chili butter.
|Seafood Skillet Melt
|$25.00
Shrimp, lobster, bay scallops, sautéed in garlic butter, poblano cream sauce, and jack cheese, served over citrus lime rice, baked golden brown.
|Traditional Guacamole and Chips
|$14.00
Made fresh daily in our kitchen.
|The Original "Big Baja Bucket" For Two
|$79.00
Seasoned Atlantic lobster tails, Baja style shrimp, carne asada, grilled marinated chicken, corn on the cob, "all you can eat" ranchero beans, citrus lime rice, warm flour tortillas, and famous honey chili butter.
|Sea of Cortez Bucket
|$56.00
Baja style lobster tails, seasoned shrimp, and sweet snow crab. Includes "all you can eat" ranchero beans, citrus lime rice, warm flour tortillas, fresh salsas, and our famous honey chili butter.
|Taste of "Baja Bucket"
|$35.00
For the lighter appetite but still enjoy all of the flavors. Includes "all you can eat" ranchero beans, citrus lime rice, warm flour tortillas, fresh salsas, and our famous honey chili butter.
|Rockin' Works Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, applewood bacon, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli. Served with fries.
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
258 Harbor Dr S
Oceanside CA
