Rockit Fuel Smoothies & Grill
Fuel Up. Level Up. Rockit Fuel offers tasty and fresh smoothies, vibrant energy drinks, coffee, and entree's grilled to perfection.
7265 E Posada Ave
Location
7265 E Posada Ave
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Willy's
Come on in and enjoy!
Arizona Bagels n Bialys
Come in and enjoy Fresh New York Style bagels n bialys
Beast Of Bourbon
Come on in and enjoy!
Chimichurri Argentine Grill
Come in and enjoy!