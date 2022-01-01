Rockland Lake State Pool
Come in and enjoy!
299 Rockland Lake Road
Location
299 Rockland Lake Road
Valley Cottage NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rockland Lake Championship Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
Restaurant X
Come in and enjoy!
Peppermill South
Plenty of delicious pub food available for pick up\\take out only - kitchen always open late!
Brookside Tavern
American Cuisine. we've got everything from pizza to ribs, burgers to salads.