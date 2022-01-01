Rockland restaurants you'll love
Must-try Rockland restaurants
More about Stevie G'S Restaurant
Stevie G'S Restaurant
372 Market Street, Rockland
|Popular items
|Grandpa Awesome's Breakfast
|$14.95
Three cage free eggs any style / 2 meats / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast / 2 French toast or pancakes add +$ banana, blueberry, strawberry or chocolate chip pancakes.
|Breakfast "Tot"-chos
|$12.95
Crispy tots loaded with house queso / hickory smoked bacon / pico de gallo / jalapeños / topped with 2 cage free sunny eggs / finished with cilantro. Add +$ smashed avocado
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled cage free eggs / pico de gallo / jalapeños / black beans / hickory smoked bacon / house queso / crispy tots / cilantro / wheat or white wrap / Make it a bowl (GF)
More about Z-Epicurean Feast
Z-Epicurean Feast
One Technology Place, Rockland
More about Compass Group Eurest Millipore
Compass Group Eurest Millipore
1 Technology Place, Rockland