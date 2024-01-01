Tacos in Rockland
Rockland restaurants that serve tacos
Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami
Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami
200 VFW Dr., Rockland
|Fish tacos / tacos de pescado
|$19.99
haddock fish served in hot hand made corn tortillas served with our homemade coleslaw, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli OR Cilantro aioli. your choice of sauteed fish or Fried fish.
Stevie G's Restaurant
Stevie G's Restaurant
372 Market Street, Rockland
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.50
Three grilled flour tortillas / scrambled eggs / American cheese / arugula / pico de gallo / breakfast sausage / garlic aioli
|Taco Salad
|$15.95
House taco meat / romaine lettuce / black beans / shredded cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / vine-ripened tomatoes / crushed Doritos / house 1000 island. Add Smashed Avocado +$2
|Cannoli Pancake Tacos
|$12.95
Three mini pancakes / house cannoli filling / fresh strawberries / chocolate chips / powdered sugar / fresh whipped cream / cannoli crunchies