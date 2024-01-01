Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rockland

Rockland restaurants
Rockland restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami

200 VFW Dr., Rockland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish tacos / tacos de pescado$19.99
haddock fish served in hot hand made corn tortillas served with our homemade coleslaw, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli OR Cilantro aioli. your choice of sauteed fish or Fried fish.
More about Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami
Item pic

 

Stevie G's Restaurant

372 Market Street, Rockland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$14.50
Three grilled flour tortillas / scrambled eggs / American cheese / arugula / pico de gallo / breakfast sausage / garlic aioli
Taco Salad$15.95
House taco meat / romaine lettuce / black beans / shredded cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / vine-ripened tomatoes / crushed Doritos / house 1000 island. Add Smashed Avocado +$2
Cannoli Pancake Tacos$12.95
Three mini pancakes / house cannoli filling / fresh strawberries / chocolate chips / powdered sugar / fresh whipped cream / cannoli crunchies
More about Stevie G's Restaurant

