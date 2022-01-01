Rockland restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
Ada's Kitchen
449 Main St, Rockland
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Garlic Knots Parmigiano side of Pomo
|16" Margherita
|$20.00
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil
|Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken cutlet, pomodoro with house made mozzarella
15 Oak Street, Rockland
|Popular items
|CHICKEN JERRY
|$27.50
Panko breaded fried chicken breast, Asian slaw w/cilantro, sesame, lime & \tnam pla, Spicy Salty Stuff, sweet chili, blue cheese & jasmine rice. Thank you Mr. Brooks
|DECON TACOS
u build em,- Wood roasted w/poblanos, caramelized onion, finished w/ lime, cilantro, \tshredded green slaw, our salsa on corn OR flour tortillas
|GROCE
|$15.50
Pan fried crispy shaved beef or chunky local heiwa tofu, tossed w/greens, basil, peanut, lime, nam pla & \tchili dressing, rice noodles, shredded carrot & cilantro
In Good Company
415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841, Rockland
The Grey Owl Bar & Grill
2 Park Dr, Rockland