Rockland restaurants you'll love

Rockland restaurants
Toast
  • Rockland

Rockland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Rockland restaurants

Ada's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

Ada's Kitchen

449 Main St, Rockland

Avg 4.3 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$8.00
Fresh Baked Garlic Knots Parmigiano side of Pomo
16" Margherita$20.00
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil
Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich$15.00
Chicken cutlet, pomodoro with house made mozzarella
More about Ada's Kitchen
Cafe Miranda Open TH-SU 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA image

 

Cafe Miranda Open TH-MON 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA

15 Oak Street, Rockland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN JERRY$27.50
Panko breaded fried chicken breast, Asian slaw w/cilantro, sesame, lime & \tnam pla, Spicy Salty Stuff, sweet chili, blue cheese & jasmine rice. Thank you Mr. Brooks
DECON TACOS
u build em,- Wood roasted w/poblanos, caramelized onion, finished w/ lime, cilantro, \tshredded green slaw, our salsa on corn OR flour tortillas
GROCE$15.50
Pan fried crispy shaved beef or chunky local heiwa tofu, tossed w/greens, basil, peanut, lime, nam pla & \tchili dressing, rice noodles, shredded carrot & cilantro
More about Cafe Miranda Open TH-MON 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA
Banner pic

 

In Good Company

415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841, Rockland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about In Good Company
Restaurant banner

 

The Grey Owl Bar & Grill

2 Park Dr, Rockland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Grey Owl Bar & Grill
